Sunderland Assistant Identifies Key Lincoln Threat Area

Sunderland assistant manager Steve Parkin believes that pace and power down the flanks is important for Lincoln City and therefore his team will have to fend that threat off on Saturday.



The Black Cats are desperate for three points after managing to win just three of their last 12 games in League One, something which sees them in the bottom half of the table.













Lincoln on the other hand have won three of their last five games, winning two on the bounce and will be eager to make it three when they visit the Stadium of Light.



Parkin, while assessing the threats on Saturday, insisted that the Imps tend to play with a lot of freedom and score plenty of goals, and so the Black Cats will have to guarded.





The 54-year-old also took time to urge his side to be wary of Lincoln's wing play, which he believes will have to be countered.







"They’re in a confident mood after some good results", Parkin said at a press conference.



"They've scored a good amount of goals and play with freedom.





"We’ll have to be at it defensively because pace and power down the side is important for them and we'll need to see that off."



Michael Appleton's team have scored as many as seven goals in their last two games, against Ipswich Town and Peterborough United, respectively.

