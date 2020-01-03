XRegister
26 October 2019

03/01/2020 - 15:36 GMT

Supposedly He’s Sick – Fortuna Dusseldorf Boss Cross With Chelsea Loanee

 




Chelsea midfielder Lewis Baker has angered Fortuna Dusseldorf coach Friedhelm Funkel with a no-show at training and could now be on the way out of the Bundesliga club.

Baker is on a season-long loan at Fortuna Dusseldorf and though he initially impressed, his performances have tailed off and there has been speculation over whether he could return to Chelsea this month.


 



He has now missed training due to illness and 66-year-old Funkel is less than impressed with the Chelsea man; he pointed out he is unable to check Baker's illness.

"He's in London and supposedly sick, I can't check that", the coach was quoted as saying by German daily Bild.
 


"Normally he would have been here. I don't know what the reason is that he isn't here.



"What I do know is that Lewis Baker wasn't in the squad against Union Berlin [before Christmas] and should have trained with the others at 10am.

"But Baker was simply not there during training. There was no excuse in advance."
 


The Fortuna Dusseldorf coach also indicated his unhappiness with how Baker acts when he misses out on a matchday squad, using the Union Berlin game as an example.

"For the game, he wasn't even at the stadium. All other players who are not part of the squad were there and were happy with the others. Not him.

"This already has some relevance."

Baker, 24, has made a total of nine appearances across all competitions for Fortuna Dusseldorf this season.

He has been included in all the club's matchday squads in the Bundesliga, apart from Fortuna Dusseldorf's last game before the winter break, a 2-1 win over Union Berlin, and now appears to be in Funkel's bad books.
 