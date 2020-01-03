XRegister
X
26 October 2019

03/01/2020 - 13:38 GMT

Utrecht Contact Entourage of Celtic Target

 




Celtic face competition from Dutch top flight side FC Utrecht in the chase for Paris Saint-Germain talent Moussa Sissako.

PSG are prepared to let the 19-year-old leave if the deal is right and he held talks with Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer.


 



Sissako could not find a deal he was keen on in the summer and stayed at PSG, where he has turned out five times in the UEFA Youth League with the French giants this season.

He could be on the move this summer, with Celtic keen since spotting him in a 2017 UEFA Youth League game, but the Scottish champions will have to battle Utrecht for his signature.
 


According to French radio station RMC, Utrecht have already made contact with Sissako's entourage to get the wheels rolling.



They will hope to persuade the young defender that his future would be best served by moving to the Netherlands, instead of Scotland.

Utrecht currently sit seventh in the Dutch top flight, inside the Europa League playoff places.
 


It remains to be seen if Utrecht can make a more compelling case for Sissako than Neil Lennon's Celtic.
 