We’re Even Better Now, Lincoln Boss Warns Sunderland

Lincoln City manager Michael Appleton has warned Sunderland that the Imps have made steady improvements to their style of play since the last time the two sides met, becoming more resolute and harder to beat.



The two sides clashed in a League One game in October and Lincoln stunned the Black Cats, running out 2-0 winners.













Now as the Imps prepare to visit the Stadium of Light for the away fixture, Appleton has warned Sunderland that they will face an even tougher task this time around.



Despite winning promotion from League Two last season, Lincoln sit only two points behind Phil Parkinson's Sunderland outfit, meaning a win in the north east would push them above the Black Cats.





Appleton feels his team are continuing to evolve and are now an improved animal from that which savaged Sunderland at Sincil Bank.







“It [our pattern of play] has definitely come on since we last played against them, there’s no doubt about it", Appleton told his club's official site.



"The words I used in the first few weeks I was here was that we had to work at being harder to beat, becoming more resolute and I do think we have that as a team now.





“I think we’re a little more expansive, the players have worked really hard."



Lincoln have lost just two of their last six games, winning four, and Appleton thinks that stands as testament to their improvement.



"Since the Burton game, we’ve had six games, four of them have gone with us in terms of wins and arguably the other two against two top teams we should have got something so there’s no doubt they have come on but I still want us to be better.



"That’s not trying to be cheeky or wanting too much but all the players know that and they’re all striving to be better because once you think you’ve cracked it, it comes and slaps you in the face.



"We have to make sure our attitude and application is exactly the same as it has been over the last few weeks.”



While Appleton is pleased with his men, they have won just twice away from home in League One all season.

