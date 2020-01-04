Arturo Vidal Over Christian Eriksen – Former Serie A Coach Advises Inter

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Sampdoria and Napoli coach Walter Novellino insists Inter should prioritise signing Arturo Vidal over Christian Eriksen.



Inter coach Antonio Conte is looking for reinforcements in this month's transfer window as he aims to go toe-to-toe with rivals Juventus for the Serie A title.













Chile midfielder Vidal has emerged as a target for Inter, though Barcelona are reluctant to let him leave the Camp Nou mid-season.



Eriksen, whose contract at Tottenham Hotspur expires in the summer, is also a target for Inter, who have been eyeing a cut-price deal this month.





Novellino, while rating Eriksen highly, admits he would focus on Vidal over the Dane as he feels the Barcelona man is needed more by the Nerazzurri.







"Christian Eriksen is a very good player, but I like Arturo Vidal more, because he already knows Antonio Conte", Novellino told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.



"Eriksen is extraordinary, but I don't know if Tottenham can let him go immediately.





"However, someone like Vidal is needed in the centre and if he arrives at Inter he would move them forward a lot."



Vidal has clocked a total of 19 appearances for Barcelona this season, hitting the back of the net five times in La Liga.



He came up against Inter in the Champions League group stage, where he provided an assist in his side's 2-1 win at the Camp Nou.

