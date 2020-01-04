Carlo Ancelotti Poised For Everton Transfer Strategy Discussions

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is to sit down with the club's director of football Marcel Brands from Monday to kick off transfer discussions.



Brands had already held talks about the January transfer window before Ancelotti arrived, speaking to the Italian's predecessor Marco Silva.













Now with Ancelotti at the helm, transfer ins and outs discussions need to happen once again and, according to The Athletic, they will start from Monday.



Ancelotti has had a packed festive fixture list to cope with since becoming Everton manager and the Toffees are due to meet Liverpool in the FA Cup on Sunday.





Once the cup tie is done and dusted, Ancelotti can weigh in with his thoughts on what Everton should do over the course of this month's transfer window.







The Toffees are expected to look to move on out-of-favour players, while Ancelotti may also have his own firm view on potential targets.



Ancelotti has already driven Everton up to eleventh in the Premier League standings, just two points off Arsenal and six behind fifth placed Manchester United.





Following their FA Cup meeting with Liverpool, Everton will welcome Brighton to Goodison Park on 11th January.

