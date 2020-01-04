XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

04/01/2020 - 15:53 GMT

Chelsea Prepare Lucrative Contract For Wilfried Zaha

 




Chelsea have drawn up a lucrative contract for Wilfried Zaha at Stamford Bridge as they look to tempt him from Crystal Palace.

Frank Lampard is keen to add Zaha to the ranks and Chelsea have been linked with a swoop for the winger's services.


 



Chelsea have now shown how serious they are about signing Zaha as, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, they have even outlined the contract he would be given if he joins.

Zaha would earn £200,000 a week at Chelsea, while the contract would also contain a number of bonuses to further boost his salary.
 


The Blues are hoping their relationship with Zaha's agent, Pini Zahavi, can help to smooth the player's path to Stamford Bridge.



Zaha, 27, was keen to move on from Crystal Palace last summer when Arsenal showed an interest in signing him.

Ultimately the Gunners landed Nicolas Pepe from French side Lille and Zaha stayed at Selhurst Park.
 


Zaha has only scored three goals in 21 appearances in the Premier League for Crystal Palace so far this season; he netted ten times in 34 games last term.
 