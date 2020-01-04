Everton Star Has Clear Idea In Event of Goodison Park Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton striker Cenk Tosun favours a move to either Germany or Spain this month if he cannot stay in England.



The Turkey international could be moved on from Goodison Park in this month's transfer window by new Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti.













Tosun's former club Besiktas are keen to have him back, but the striker does not favour a return to Turkey this month, something which is set to leave the Black Eagles disappointed.



According to Turkish daily Sabah, Tosun wants to stay in England, but if forced to go elsewhere will prioritise options in Spain and Germany.





Tosun's wife and father are keen for him to continue his adventure away from Turkey.







The striker is yet to feature under Ancelotti, having been an unused substitute in the Italian's first three games in charge of Everton.



Tosun will be hoping for an opportunity on Sunday when Everton take on Liverpool in the FA Cup, but is yet to show he can replicate his prolific goalscoring from his spell in Turkey in England.





He has netted just ten times in 51 outings for Everton, while at Besiktas he managed 64 goals in 142 games.

