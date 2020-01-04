I Think Too Soon – Jose Mourinho Answers On Troy Parrott-Harry Kane Question

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho believes that it is still too soon for youngster Troy Parrott to step up as a direct replacement for Harry Kane, as he believes that the youngster needs more time and work to reach his full potential.



England stinker Kane picked up a hamstring injury in Spurs' match against Southampton and is set to miss the club's FA Cup third round encounter against Middlesbrough on Sunday.













While the Portuguese manager is still unsure about the length of Kane's absence, he is not in favour of using Parrott as a natural replacement for his main striker.



According to Mourinho, involvement for striker Parrott is one thing and being a direct replacement is another.





"I think too soon", Mourinho said at a press conference while giving his opinion on using Parrott as a direct replacement for Kane.







"I think one thing is potential and another thing is conditions to express potential and I think he needs time. Having minutes, being involved is one thing.



"Another thing is what you call the direct replacement. To be that he needs to work."





The former Chelsea and Manchester United manager also took time to insist that the next step for Parrott will be to sign a new long-term contract before the club and the management decide the next step of development for the youngster.



"The next step for him is to sign a new contract at the club long-term and then it is for everyone to decide what is the best for is development.



"In this club we care about our players.



"It is also to find the best pathway to develop."



The starlet has appeared just once in the Premier League thus far this season, against Burnley in December.

