XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



04/01/2020 - 20:57 GMT

I’m Not Going To Lie – Former Crystal Palace Star On His Link Up With Wilfried Zaha

 




Yannick Bolasie has dubbed the partnership he enjoyed on the wing at Crystal Palace with Wilfried Zaha "crazy".

The DR Congo international joined Crystal Palace in 2012 from Bristol City and quickly helped the Eagles to win promotion to the Premier League.


 



The winger clocked 144 appearances in total at Selhurst Park, scoring 13 goals and providing 30 assists for his team-mates.

He terrorised opposing defences with fellow winger Zaha and Bolasie admits at the time he did not fully appreciate his impact with his fellow wide-man.
 


Now though Bolasie understands just how special what he did with Zaha was.



He said on Instagram: "Crazy [the partnership I had with Zaha on the wing], I'm not going to lie.

"It's one of those ones.
 


"You don't realise at the time, but now it's like that thing there was mad, it was mad", Bolasie added.

Crystal Palace eventually earned £25m by selling Bolasie to Everton in the summer of 2016.

He is still on the books at Goodison Park, but has had a series of spells away from the club on loan and is currently on a season-long stint at Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon.
 