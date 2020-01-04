XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



04/01/2020 - 16:33 GMT

John Stones Plays – Manchester City Team vs Port Vale Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester City vs Port Vale
Competition: FA Cup
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Manchester City have revealed their team and substitutes to play host to League Two side Port Vale in an FA Cup third round clash this evening.  

Pep Guardiola's side are well off the pace in the Premier League title race and will be keen to make progress in the FA Cup by making short work of Port Vale.
 

 



The Citizens must do without absentees Aymeric Laporte and Leroy Sane, while Nicolas Otamendi also misses out.

Manchester City and Port Vale most recently met in a friendly in 2006, with the Citizens running out 3-0 winners, and they start today's tie as overwhelming favourites to progress to the fourth round.
 


Guardiola shakes up his team, with Claudio Bravo in goal, while in defence he picks Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Angelino. Ilkay Gundogan and David Silva slot into the team, while Oleksandr Zinchenko, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva support Sergio Aguero.



The Spaniard has options on his bench to make changes, including Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus.
 


Manchester City Team vs Port Vale

Bravo, Cancelo, Stones, Harwood-Bellis, Angelino, Gundogan, Silva (c), Zinchenko, Foden, Bernardo, Aguero 

Substitutes: Carson, Walker, Sterling, Jesus, Mahrez, Garcia, Doyle
 