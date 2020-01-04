John Stones Plays – Manchester City Team vs Port Vale Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester City vs Port Vale

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Manchester City have revealed their team and substitutes to play host to League Two side Port Vale in an FA Cup third round clash this evening.



Pep Guardiola's side are well off the pace in the Premier League title race and will be keen to make progress in the FA Cup by making short work of Port Vale.













The Citizens must do without absentees Aymeric Laporte and Leroy Sane, while Nicolas Otamendi also misses out.



Manchester City and Port Vale most recently met in a friendly in 2006, with the Citizens running out 3-0 winners, and they start today's tie as overwhelming favourites to progress to the fourth round.





Guardiola shakes up his team, with Claudio Bravo in goal, while in defence he picks Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Angelino. Ilkay Gundogan and David Silva slot into the team, while Oleksandr Zinchenko, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva support Sergio Aguero.







The Spaniard has options on his bench to make changes, including Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus.





Manchester City Team vs Port Vale



Bravo, Cancelo, Stones, Harwood-Bellis, Angelino, Gundogan, Silva (c), Zinchenko, Foden, Bernardo, Aguero



Substitutes: Carson, Walker, Sterling, Jesus, Mahrez, Garcia, Doyle

