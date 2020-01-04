Nemanja Matic Starts – Manchester United Team vs Wolves Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Wolves vs Manchester United

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Manchester United have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to go up against Wolves in an away FA Cup third round tie this evening.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be looking for his side to progress in the FA Cup, but his squad have just come off the back of a busy festive period, with games against Watford, Newcastle United, Burnley and Arsenal.













Manchester United have failed to win on their last three visits to Molineux, with their last victory coming in 2012, when Sir Alex Ferguson was at the helm.



Paul Pogba is injured, while Scott McTominay is also out. Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard are ill.





Solskjaer picks Sergio Romero in goal, while in defence he picks Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire as the central pairing. Andreas Pereira and Nemanja Matic slot into midfield, while Tahith Chong, Juan Mata and Daniel James support Mason Greenwood.







The Norwegian tactician has options on the bench if needed, including Marcus Rashford and Diogo Dalot.





Manchester United Team vs Wolves



Romero, Young, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams, Pereira, Matic, Chong, Mata, James, Greenwood



Substitutes: Grant, Dalot, Jones, Wan-Bissaka, Fred, Gomes, Rashford

