Next 48 Hours Key As AC Milan Try To Convince Everton and Southampton Linked Jean-Clair Todibo

The next 48 hours are considered crucial for AC Milan as they try to convince Everton and Southampton target Jean-Clair Todibo to head to Italy.



Todibo is attracting big interest in this month's transfer window, but AC Milan already have an agreement in principle with Barcelona to allow the defender to move to the San Siro.













The ball though is in Todibo's court and, according to Catalan daily SPORT, he has other offers on his table; he has been linked with a host of sides including Premier League pair Everton and Southampton, with the Toffees claimed to have now contacted Barcelona.



AC Milan have sent Frederic Massara, their sports director, to Barcelona and he has been holding talks in an attempt to convince Tobido and his entourage to agree to the move.





Todibo is claimed to be flattered by AC Milan's interest, but he has made no decision and the next 48 hours are considered to be key to the Rossoneri's hopes.







The defender is also preoccupied about how he would return to Barcelona when the loan has finished.



The loan move to AC Milan would be until the end of the season and then Todibo would head back to the Camp Nou; AC Milan want an option to buy.





With the transfer window having just opened and other clubs also interested, it remains to be seen if Todibo will take the plunge and agree to join AC Milan over the course of the weekend.

