Play Against Liverpool With Confidence, Carlo Ancelotti Tells Everton

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti believes that his team have enjoyed a good spell over the festive period since he took over and has urged his charges to play with confidence against Liverpool on Sunday.



The Italian's first game in charge was against Burnley, a match Everton won 1-0, before he led his side to a 2-1 victory against Newcastle United.













The Toffees though succumbed to a 2-1 loss to Manchester City in their last match on the opening day of the new year.



The veteran manager insists that the performance of his team has satisfied him so far, given the fact that they were all tough games.





And now they will look to end the festive schedule with yet another win against their local rivals Liverpool in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday, with Ancelotti urging his troops to have confidence.







“I think in these games [since I took charge] the players did really well", Ancelotti told Everton's official channel.



“Consider the fact that before me they played some really tough games.





“This period was good for the club… it will be closed after the derby.



“Then we have time to prepare for the next game and try to improve our position in the table.



“But we have another fantastic game against Liverpool.



“So we have to be prepared and ready to play with more confidence.”



Ancelotti replaced Marco Silva at the helm of Goodison Park after the Spaniard was replaced following a string of poor results.

