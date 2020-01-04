XRegister
04/01/2020 - 20:38 GMT

Premier League Club Tracking Rangers Midfielder Identified

 




Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion are tracking Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara.

Rangers signed Kamara from Dundee in the January 2019 transfer window and he quickly found favour with Gers boss Steven Gerrard.


 



Kamara has featured regularly for Rangers and was in the engine room at the end of December when the Gers visited Celtic Park and outplayed rivals Celtic on the way to a 2-1 win.

Rangers have the Finland international under contract until 2023, but he is attracting interest and, according to The Athletic, Brighton are one of the sides actively tracking him.
 


The Gers may not have to worry about bids coming in this month though as it is claimed those Premier League sides keen on Kamara are likely to view him more as a summer addition.



Nevertheless, losing Kamara at the end of the season would be a big blow for Rangers.

He has made 29 appearances across all competitions in a light blue shirt this season.
 


Kamara has been capped 13 times by Finland and is expected to be in action in Euro 2020 next summer, with the tournament representing another shop window for him.
 