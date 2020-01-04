Real Betis With Clear Stance Over Giovani Lo Celso Sale

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Betis have a clear stance on Giovani Lo Celso and are hoping that Tottenham Hotspur will turn his loan into a permanent move during this month's transfer window.



Lo Celso is on loan at Tottenham for the season and the agreement contains a mandatory purchase option set at €40m if Spurs qualify for the Champions League.













If Spurs choose to make Lo Celso's move permanent this month though they can save €8m and pay just €32m to keep the Argentina international.



Betis are hoping that Tottenham will activate the purchase option this month and pushing the north London side to do so, according to Seville-based sports daily Estadio Deportivo.





The Spanish side want to make their own signings this month and are to some extent dependent upon Tottenham keeping Lo Celso to make all their plans a reality.







It has been claimed that Tottenham might look to push the €32m price down further this month.



Tottenham could offer Betis less than €32m in the knowledge that the Spanish club actively want the sale.





Betis however could call Tottenham's bluff and hope that Spurs finish in the Premier League's top four, something which would mean they would pocket €40m.

