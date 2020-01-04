Southampton Indicate Minimum Figure Acceptable For Celtic Loan Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Southampton have indicated they would be unwilling to drop their asking price for Fraser Forster below £10m, as calls grow for Celtic to try to sign the goalkeeper on a permanent deal.



Forster is currently on a season-long loan at Celtic from Southampton and has impressed between the sticks for the Scottish champions.













He has displaced Craig Gordon to take the number 1 spot and helped Celtic win the Scottish League Cup, reach the round of 32 in the Europa League and head into 2020 on top of the Scottish Premiership.



Celtic could try to keep the shot-stopper beyond the end of his loan, but according to The Athletic, Southampton have indicated that they would be unwilling to accept less than £10m.





The jury is out on whether Celtic would be prepared to pay £10m for a goalkeeper who will turn 32 years old before the end of the season.







Southampton have Forster under contract until 2022 and his displays in Scotland may have caught the eye of other clubs.



He has kept eleven clean sheets in a total of 17 appearances for Celtic so far this season.





Celtic are currently enjoying their winter break and are not due to resume domestic action until an 18th January Scottish Cup meeting with Partick Thistle.

