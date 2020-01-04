Top Class – Newcastle United Talent Thanks Experienced Duo

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United youngster Dan Langley has thanked his senior team-mates Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow for assisting in his development and admits operating at first team level is a completely different animal.



The young Under-23 goalkeeper has been involved in the pre-match warm-ups with the senior side over the course of Newcastle's last two games, against Everton and Leicester City, where he got the chance to work with the two senior shot-stoppers.













Now as he prepares to get back to basics with the club's Under-23 side, Langley insists that training with the first-team players, especially the goalkeeping duo, has been hugely helpful for him.



The goalkeeper also admits that operating at first team level is something different and makes him feel one step closer to doing it on a regular basis.





"The level and speed goes up with the first team", Langley told his club's official site.







"You keep benefiting from all the players around you and it can only make you better as a player.



"When you're younger, and being from Newcastle, you want to play for the first team. When you are training with them, it feels like you are one step closer to achieving that and it's a really nice environment to be in.





"It's something completely different to anything I've had.



"When you are looking around in the stadium, seeing a lot of people and hearing the noise of the crowd, it's a really good experience and benefits me a lot.



"They've been really good with me.



"When I've been at the training ground, they are both giving me little pointers and ways on which I can improve.



"They are really helpful for my development and I couldn't ask for more from them. They've been top class."



Langley has so far managed eight appearances for Newcastle's Under-23 side, with seven in the Premier League 2 and one in the EFL Trophy.

