Actions Louder Than Words – Former Everton Star Slams Players, Feels For Fans

Former Everton star Graham Stuart has bemoaned just how far behind Liverpool the Toffees are and slammed the players for letting themselves be overrun at Anfield on Sunday.



A superb, curling shot from youngster Curtis Jones handed a Liverpool team packed with kids a 1-0 win and a spot in the fourth round of the FA Cup.













Despite hopes amongst Everton fans that they could beat a much-changed Reds side, Liverpool were on top in areas across the pitch and the Toffees have still not won at Anfield since 1999.



Former Toffees star Stuart admits he feels for the Everton fans given the performance against their rivals and thinks Carlo Ancelotti's men are miles behind Liverpool.





He said near the end of the game on Everton TV's commentary: "First to the ball every time Liverpool. Sharper than us, brighter than us.







"Honestly, I feel dreadfully for them [the fans] because they’ve [Liverpool] got us all ends up now.



"They've played their best team and beaten us convincingly. They [then] make eight changes and play a load of kids, they're still miles better than us as well."





Stuart knows the Everton players will insist they are not happy to let Liverpool overrun them, but says he judges by actions and not words.



"And we're just happy to let it happen.



"They might claim they're not happy to let it happen, but actions speak louder than words in my world."



Everton still have another meeting with Liverpool to come this season and will play host to the Reds at Goodison Park in March.

