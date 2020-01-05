Arsenal Make Formal Contact To Sign Target, Italian Club Linger

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal have formally contacted Bayern Munich to express their interest in signing Jerome Boateng.



Strengthening the Gunners' defence is a priority for new boss Mikel Arteta and his eyes have been drawn to Germany for a solution.













Boateng is the man Arteta has zeroed in on and he wants to take the 31-year-old to the Emirates Stadium.



The defender is not central to Bayern Munich's plans and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Arsenal have now officially been in touch with the German giants.





Arsenal are trying to put the wheels in motion on a swoop for Boateng and it is claimed Bayern Munich want between €16m and €18m to let him go.







It remains to be seen if Arsenal will be prepared to meet Bayern Munich's asking price, while they are not alone in their admiration of the defender.



It is claimed an Italian side, whose name has not yet come to light, are also keen on Boateng.





Boateng, who is under contract until 2021, has only appeared 15 times across all competitons for Bayern Munich so far this season.

