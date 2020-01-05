David Moyes Unsure On West Ham Target, Key Talks Scheduled For Tuesday

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United manager David Moyes has yet to make his mind up on Gedson Fernandes, who the Hammers could sign from Benfica, according to the Guardian.



Moyes is expected to add to his squad over the course of this month's transfer window and Portugal international Fernandes is on the Hammers' radar.













He could join West Ham on a loan deal, but Moyes has not yet given the green light to the swoop.



It is claimed that talks set for Tuesday could go a long way towards deciding whether Fernandes swaps the Estadio da Luz for the London Stadium for the second half of the season.





Fernandes, a midfielder, came through the youth ranks at Benfica and was promoted to the club's first team squad last season.







He has struggled for game time so far this season, missing the opening of the campaign through injury, and has made just 13 appearances for Benfica.



Fernandes has made two starts in the Portuguese top flight this term, against Vitoria Setubal and Portimonense.





The 20-year-old's contract at the Estadio da Luz runs until the summer of 2023.

