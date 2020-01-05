If You Thought This, Think About Game More – Sunderland Star On Second Half vs Lincoln

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan has urged any supporters feeling disappointed with his side not scoring in the second half against Lincoln City on Saturday to "think about the game" and appreciate the Imps were never going to roll over.



The Black Cats lost away at Lincoln in League One earlier this season, but overran the Imps in the opening 45 minutes at the Stadium of Light to go 3-0 up by half time.













They could not extend their advantage in the second half and saw Lincoln score a consolation as it ended 3-1 to Sunderland, moving Phil Parkinson's side up to ninth in the League One table.



With Sunderland dominating the first half, hopes were high amongst some that they would continue to run riot in the second half, but Flanagan insists that such an outcome was never on the cards.





The Sunderland defender has urged those who believed Lincoln would roll over to think about the game more.







"I was happy with both first half and second half", the former Burton Albion star told Sunderland's in-house media.



"If anyone's out there and they think we can perform exactly the same we did in the first half and Lincoln are going to roll over and let us tickle their belly then I'd say you need to think about the game a little bit more.





"They've got pride, they've already beaten us this season, it could have been six or seven and no one wants to be on the end of that.



"So I'm sure their manager put it up them at half time and made sure they performed.



"They changed their system and that was showing us the respect; they changed how they want to play to counteract how we want to play.



"It's important we take out all the good things and work on the little sloppy bits", Flanagan added.



Flanagan scored Sunderland's opening goal on Saturday afternoon and the Black Cats will now switch their focus to next weekend's home meeting with league leaders Wycombe Wanderers.

