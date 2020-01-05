I’m Available For Next Derby – 47-Year-Old Former Liverpool Star Mocks Everton

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool striker Titi Camara has mocked the level of Everton's performance in the Merseyside derby clash at Anfield and joked he is available if the Reds want to play the seniors in the next derby.



Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp chose to field a much-changed and young looking side at Anfield in the FA Cup third round tie.













Everton went into the derby with a full strength team, but saw Liverpool get the better of them and claim a 1-0 win thanks to a stunning curling strike from Curtis Jones.



Carlo Ancelotti's side struggled to land a blow on Liverpool and former Red Camara took to Twitter post match to mock the Toffees.





The 47-year-old wrote on Twitter: "If Liverpool want to play the seniors in the next derby I'd like to say I'm available."







Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton weighed in, dubbing Everton's performance "embarrassing" and insisting Ancelotti has a big job on his hands.



"Well done to Liverpool youngsters. Ancelotti has an enormous job on at Everton…that was really embarrassing!! Boys against men!!" Sutton wrote.





Liverpool used the Merseyside derby FA Cup tie to rest a host of regulars, including Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

