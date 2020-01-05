XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



05/01/2020 - 10:24 GMT

Leeds United Showing Big Interest In Out-of-favour Sheffield United Star

 




Leeds United are showing keen interest in Sheffield United star Luke Freeman, according to the Sun.

Marcelo Bielsa's side have suffered a double blow this month with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur ending the loan spells of Eddie Nketiah and Jack Clarke, respectively.


 



The departures have trimmed what was already a small squad and the Whites are aiming to replace both players in this month's window.

They have now focused in on Sheffield United's Freeman and are claimed to have a strong interest in taking him to Elland Road.
 


The 27-year-old has struggled to find favour under Chris Wilder at Sheffield United, making just nine Premier League appearances over only 322 minutes this season.



It is claimed that Leeds could take Freeman on loan or even look to do a deal to sign him on a permanent basis.

The attacking midfielder has big Championship experience, with 163 appearances in the second tier to his name; he has scored 18 Championship goals.
 


Sheffield United only signed Freeman in the summer and he is under contract until 2022. 
 