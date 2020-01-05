Leeds United Showing Big Interest In Out-of-favour Sheffield United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are showing keen interest in Sheffield United star Luke Freeman, according to the Sun.



Marcelo Bielsa's side have suffered a double blow this month with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur ending the loan spells of Eddie Nketiah and Jack Clarke, respectively.













The departures have trimmed what was already a small squad and the Whites are aiming to replace both players in this month's window.



They have now focused in on Sheffield United's Freeman and are claimed to have a strong interest in taking him to Elland Road.





The 27-year-old has struggled to find favour under Chris Wilder at Sheffield United, making just nine Premier League appearances over only 322 minutes this season.







It is claimed that Leeds could take Freeman on loan or even look to do a deal to sign him on a permanent basis.



The attacking midfielder has big Championship experience, with 163 appearances in the second tier to his name; he has scored 18 Championship goals.





Sheffield United only signed Freeman in the summer and he is under contract until 2022.

