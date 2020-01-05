Leeds United Star Reacts To Minutes After Injury, Dubs Sidelined Spell Frustrating

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United talent Jamie Shackleton has delighted at getting minutes under his belt after an outing with the club's Under-23s.



The highly rated midfielder has been suffering from a muscular injury, which he picked up after he shook off a hamstring injury.













Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa confirmed that he would feature in the Under-23s' game against Hull City and Shackleton was eased into action, with 30 minutes.



He was replaced in the 30th minute by Mateusz Bogusz and admits he is delighted to have returned to action.





"Good to get back out there and get some minutes today after a frustrating few months", Shackleton wrote on Twitter.







Leeds will now be monitoring how Shackleton reacts to 30 minutes of game time, as they look to build up his fitness.



The Whites ran riot in their Professional Development League meeting with Hull, running out comprehensive 5-0 winners at Thorp Arch.





Leeds sit second in the Professional Development League North, one point off league leaders Burnley.

