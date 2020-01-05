XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



05/01/2020 - 17:02 GMT

Leeds United Star Reacts To Minutes After Injury, Dubs Sidelined Spell Frustrating

 




Leeds United talent Jamie Shackleton has delighted at getting minutes under his belt after an outing with the club's Under-23s.

The highly rated midfielder has been suffering from a muscular injury, which he picked up after he shook off a hamstring injury.


 



Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa confirmed that he would feature in the Under-23s' game against Hull City and Shackleton was eased into action, with 30 minutes.

He was replaced in the 30th minute by Mateusz Bogusz and admits he is delighted to have returned to action.
 


"Good to get back out there and get some minutes today after a frustrating few months", Shackleton wrote on Twitter.



Leeds will now be monitoring how Shackleton reacts to 30 minutes of game time, as they look to build up his fitness.

The Whites ran riot in their Professional Development League meeting with Hull, running out comprehensive 5-0 winners at Thorp Arch.
 


Leeds sit second in the Professional Development League North, one point off league leaders Burnley.
 