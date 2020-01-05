Liverpool Talent’s Loan Exit To Be Confirmed Monday

Follow @insidefutbol





Rhian Brewster's loan move from Liverpool to Swansea City will be confirmed on Monday, according to The Athletic.



Swansea have been chasing Brewster's signature as they bid to increase their attacking options for the second half of the season.













Liverpool have been keen to find a club for Brewster where he can play on a regular basis and have now settled on Swansea.



The Reds agreed the deal with Swansea last week, but were keen for the striker to be available for Sunday's Merseyside derby in the FA Cup.





Jurgen Klopp brought Brewster off the bench in the 79th minute in the 1-0 win over the Toffees.







Swansea will now finalise the loan and both clubs will confirm Brewster's move to the Liberty Stadium on Monday.



The Welsh side currently sit sixth in the Championship standings as they hunt promotion this season and will hope Brewster can bring goals to the team during his loan spell.





He could make his Swansea debut on Sunday when they lock horns with rivals Cardiff City.

