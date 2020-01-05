Newcastle United Poised To Send Delegation To Open Transfer Talks For Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United are due to send a delegation to Italy within the coming days to negotiate with Sampdoria for defender Omar Colley, it has been claimed.



Magpies boss Steve Bruce has seen his squad stretched through injuries and is looking at the transfer window this month to make key additions.













The Premier League side have scouted Colley and have been left impressed by what they have seen of him in a Sampdoria shirt.



Newcastle are now to send emissaries to Italy to open talks with Sampdoria over signing Colley, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.





The defender is seen as a summer signing rather than this month though, with the 27-year-old a key man in the Sampdoria backline in the current campaign and the Italian club opposed to selling in January.







Sampdoria signed Colley in the summer of 2018 and he is under contract until 2022 at the Italian Serie A side.



A Gambia international, Colley has clocked a total of 39 appearances across all competitions for Sampdoria.





Sampdoria are in the thick of a battle against the drop in Serie A and sit just one point and one place above the relegation zone.

