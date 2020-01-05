Photos: Celtic Hold First Training Session As Dubai Camp Gets Started

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic have held a training session at the team's hotel in Dubai as they get to work at their winter camp.



The Scottish champions have no competitive action scheduled until 18th January, when they are due to meet Partick Thistle in the Scottish Cup.













They are due to hold their first session at the Al Sheba Sports Complex on Monday.



They are due to hold their first session at the Al Sheba Sports Complex on Monday.



📍🇦🇪 The Bhoys kicked off their mid-season training camp with a session at the team hotel this afternoon, ahead of work starting tomorrow at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex 💪



More 📸 soon! #BhoysInDubai pic.twitter.com/i5ZAmeOkIf — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 5, 2020



Boss Neil Lennon will be looking to use the warm weather training camp to get his players in good shape for the second half of the season in Scotland.







Celtic are battling to retain the Scottish Premiership title and the Scottish Cup, while they are also still involved in the Europa League.



While training will be firmly on Lennon's mind, he will also have an eye on this month's transfer window.





The Bhoys are expected to make additions to their squad over the course of the month, with a striker being eyed.

