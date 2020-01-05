XRegister
05/01/2020 - 17:17 GMT

Photos: Celtic Hold First Training Session As Dubai Camp Gets Started

 




Celtic have held a training session at the team's hotel in Dubai as they get to work at their winter camp.

The Scottish champions have no competitive action scheduled until 18th January, when they are due to meet Partick Thistle in the Scottish Cup.


 



Celtic have jetted off to Dubai and held their first training session on Sunday afternoon in Dubai, with the Bhoys being put through their paces at the hotel they are staying at.

They are due to hold their first session at the Al Sheba Sports Complex on Monday.
 


Boss Neil Lennon will be looking to use the warm weather training camp to get his players in good shape for the second half of the season in Scotland.



Celtic are battling to retain the Scottish Premiership title and the Scottish Cup, while they are also still involved in the Europa League.

While training will be firmly on Lennon's mind, he will also have an eye on this month's transfer window.
 


The Bhoys are expected to make additions to their squad over the course of the month, with a striker being eyed.
 

 