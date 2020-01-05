Rangers Yet To Be Contacted Despite Club Being Linked With 27-Year-Old Gers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers have had no contact from Roma, despite the Italian side holding an interest in left-back Borna Barisic.



The 27-year-old Croatia international has popped up on the Serie A side's radar as a potential addition, as they look to bolster their full-back options.













Barisic's agent has admitted that Roma are interested in his client, but according to The Athletic, the Italians have yet to make contact with Rangers over the defender.



The Gers will be hoping they do not and instead move on to other targets, with Barisic a key member of the side under Steven Gerrard.





Barisic has nailed down the left-back spot in the Rangers side and won praise for a number of his recent performances.







The left-back was an unused substitute in Rangers' first meeting with Celtic in the league this season, but was in the team and performing at a high level at the end of last month when the Gers won at Celtic Park.



Barisic provided assists for both Rangers' goals in the 2-1 win.





He is under contract at Ibrox until the summer of 2022.

