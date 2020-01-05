Sadio Mane On Bench – Liverpool Team vs Everton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Liverpool vs Everton

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 16:00 (UK time)



Liverpool have named their team and substitutes to welcome rivals Everton to Anfield for an FA Cup third round tie this afternoon.



The Reds are crusing at the top of the Premier League table and boss Jurgen Klopp will be keen for his side to continue their momentum by reaching the fourth round of the FA Cup.













Everton however have experienced an upturn in form since appointing Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager and the Italian has enjoyed a good record in fixtures against Klopp.



The Liverpool manager picks Adrian in goal, while Joe Gomez and Nathaniel Phillips are the centre-back pairing.





Further up the pitch Klopp opts to play Adam Lallana, while Pedro Chirivella and Curtis Jones start. Harvey Elliott, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi are the goal threats.







If the Liverpool manager needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where he has options available, including Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson.





Liverpool Team vs Everton



Adrian, Milner, Gomez, Phillips, Williams, Lallana, Chirivella, Jones, Elliott, Minamino, Origi



Substitutes: Kelleher, Mane, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Brewster, Hoever, Larouci

