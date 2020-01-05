Stunned, Stunned By What I’m Seeing – Former Everton Star Pulls No Punches On Liverpool Loss

Follow @insidefutbol





Graham Stuart has admitted being left stunned by what he saw served up by Everton against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, as the Toffees crashed out of the FA Cup.



Many fancied Carlo Ancelotti's side to eliminate Jurgen Klopp's men when they saw the respective teamsheets, with Everton going strong and Liverpool fielding a team full of youngsters.













Everton produced a performance to forget at Anfield as a Curtis Jones goal ensured their FA Cup push would come to an end at the home of their rivals.



Liverpool were without the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk, and while Stuart accepts the story could have been different if Everton had taken one of their first half chances, he admits to being stunned at how second best the Toffees were, with perhaps an even worse result than the 5-2 loss at Anfield earlier this season.





"Honestly, there's only one team out here today", Stuart said on Everton TV's commentary in the dying embers of the game.







"Look, we had three great opportunities in that first half. Now we can argue all the way through if it was either side of the 'keeper would it have changed the game, knocked the stuffing out of their youngsters?



"We'll never know, but even in the first half they bossed possession and looked the better team in terms of their creativity and their movement, and their desire to win the ball.





"I am actually stunned, stunned by what I am seeing.



"At least the 5-2 game you can hide behind the fact you've got Salah, Mane, Van Dijk. There is no hiding place here. We can't have any excuse."



Ancelotti used all three of his substitutes at Anfield as he looked to raise the performance level of his side, but Everton struggled to land a blow on Liverpool.

