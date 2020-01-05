Theo Walcott Plays – Everton Team vs Liverpool Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Liverpool vs Everton

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 16:00 (UK time)



Everton have revealed their team and substitutes to go up against Merseyside rivals Liverpool in a third round FA Cup tie at Anfield this afternoon.



Carlo Ancelotti will be looking for his side to spring a surprise and beat Liverpool to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup, something which would also increase the feel-good factor at the club.













The Italian will be aware though that Everton have not won at Anfield since 1999, while they have not beaten their rivals in any game since 2010.



Ancelotti has Jordan Pickford in goal, while for his defensive unit he selects Seamus Coleman, Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina and Lucas Digne.





In midfield, Ancelotti goes with Morgan Schneiderlin and Gylfi Sigurdsson, while Theo Walcott and Djibril Sidibe support Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.







The Italian boss has options on the bench if needed, including Moise Kean and Fabian Delph.





Everton Team vs Liverpool



Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Mina, Digne, Sigurdsson, Schneiderlin, Sidibe, Walcott, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison



Substitutes: Stekelenburg, Baines, Keane, Delph, Bernard, Davies, Kean

