This Is Crippler For Me – Former Everton Star Despairs of Performance at Anfield

Graham Stuart has admitted the level of Everton's performance was the biggest disappointment for him in the side's 1-0 loss to Liverpool.



Liverpool named a side packed full of youngsters at Anfield as they rested senior professionals, meaning Everton fans were hopeful of knocking the Reds out of the FA Cup and earning their first win at their rivals since 1999.













Everton did not turn up though, failing to take what chances they created and ultimately being bossed by a young Liverpool side that lost James Milner to an injury early on.



A Curtis Jones' goal handed Liverpool the win and Stuart makes no bones about the fact that Everton were outplayed.





He insists the level of performance was the crippler, saying near the end of the 90 minutes on Everton TV's commentary: "How can anybody be happy? With seven minutes to go we've barely troubled their goal in the second half.







"We've barely got over the halfway line and when we have got over the halfway line we've just given the ball back to them.



"It's the level of performance that's the crippler for me.





"We have been outplayed. Make no mistake about it, we have been outplayed."



And Stuart, pointing to the lack of cohesion in the ranks, added: "We look like we've never met!"



Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti can now place his sole focus on the Premier League and the Toffees return to league action on Saturday when they play host to Brighton at Goodison Park.

