26 October 2019

05/01/2020 - 13:06 GMT

Troy Parrott On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Middlesbrough Confirmed

 




Fixture: Middlesbrough vs Tottenham Hotspur
Competition: FA Cup
Kick-off: 14:00 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have announced their team and substitutes to play Jonathan Woodgate's Middlesbrough in an away FA Cup third round tie.

Jose Mourinho has regularly lifted silverware during his time in management in England and will be keen to make an early statement of intent in his Tottenham spell.
 

 



Middlesbrough have experienced an upturn in form in recent weeks and have now clocked four wins in a row in the Championship, with their latest victory a 2-0 win away at promotion chasing Preston North End.

Tottenham are without star striker Harry Kane, who has a hamstring injury, while Tanguy Ndombele is also out injured.
 


Tottenham have Paulo Gazzaniga in goal, while in defence Mourinho picks Eric Dier, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen. Serge Aurier and Ryan Sessegnon are also selected, while Harry Winks plays. Christian Eriksen, Lucas Moura and Dele Alli support Heung-Min Son.



Mourinho has options on the bench if he needs to make changes, including Troy Parrott and Erik Lamela.
 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Middlesbrough

Gazzaniga, Aurier, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen (c), Sessegnon, Winks, Eriksen, Lucas, Alli, Son

Substitutes: Vorm, Sanchez, Tanganga, Skipp, Parrott, Lamela, Lo Celso
 