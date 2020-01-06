Claim From Italy: Everton Prepared To Slap In Bid For Adrien Rabiot

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton are prepared to test the water for Arsenal midfield target Adrian Rabiot during the transfer window this month.



Rabiot joined Italian champions Juventus on a free transfer last summer and has taken time to adapt to his new surroundings and club.













The Frenchman has been getting into his groove in recent weeks, but several clubs could offer him an escape route from Italy this month if he wishes to take it.



Arsenal are interested in signing him on a loan deal this month, while Everton have also been linked with holding an interest in the midfielder.





And according to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, the Merseyside club are ready to slap in a bid worth €30m for the former PSG midfielder and test Juventus’ resolve to keep him.







Carlo Ancelotti wants to add to his midfield this month and Rabiot is believed to be one of the players the club are targeting.



Juventus have been clear about not selling the player this month and are could reject the offer from the Toffees.





The Italian champions could reconsider if offers hit a certain level, but whether Everton's bid will tempt Juventus remains to be seen.

