Dubai Camp Perfect Chance To Do This – Celtic Assistant

Celtic assistant manager John Kennedy believes the Hoops' warm-weather training camp on Dubai will give them the perfect chance to reflect on the first half of the season and hit the reset button ahead of the second part of the campaign.



Neil Lennon's Celtic side have begun their winter training camp in the Middle East as they attempt to regroup after their defeat to Rangers before the new year and prepare for the second half of the season.













Bhoys assistant manager Kennedy is of the view that the club's trip to Dubai gives them the perfect chance to reflect on the first half of their season.



The 36-year-old believes that Celtic can hit the reset button with the camp in Dubai and approach the second half of the campaign with full intensity.





Kennedy also pointed out how the winter break and camp provide Celtic's summer signings with the chance to recover and evaluate their seasons so far.







"Some of the new players who came in over the summer [are here with us for the first time]", Kennedy told Celtic TV.



"They have had a very intense first half of the season, which always is for us, but for some of them, it is different in terms of the previous clubs or where they have been in the past.





"So it gives us a chance to reflect on that. We can have a chat about that and probably press the reset button.



"Get down to some good work this week and approach the second half of the season with full intensity."



Celtic will return to action on 18th January when they travel to Partick Thistle in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

