Dubai Is Like Mini-Pre-Season Insists Celtic Assistant

Celtic assistant boss John Kennedy has revealed that the preparations for the second half of the season and Hoops' game against Partick Thistle will begin right away, despite the match being two weeks away.



The Scottish Premiership champions, who are currently in Dubai for a warm-weather training camp, will return to action following the winter break against Partick Thistle in the Scottish Cup on 18th January.













Celtic will kick-off the second half of their season by visiting the Scottish Championship side in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.



While the game is still almost two weeks away, Bhoys assistant manager Kennedy believes they should begin preparing for it.





The 36-year-old has revealed that Celtic will begin training with full intensity this week and expects the training sessions to be like a mini pre-season as they prepare for the second half of the season.







"It [work to return to action] pretty much starts now", Kennedy told Celtic TV.



"In terms of the guys, they have had their week's rest pretty much.





"We had a little kind of warm session just to get them going but as soon as that first session begins tomorrow morning we'll be straight into the intensity of it.



"We'll make sure where everybody is at in terms of coming back from injury and we'll gauge that.



"But in terms of the sessions, we will be full-on – almost like a mini pre-season, which gear us up for the next part of the season."



Having ended 2019 with a loss to Rangers, Celtic will be hoping to return to winning ways and begin the new year on a high note when they face Partick Thistle.

