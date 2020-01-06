Dubai Is Perfect Environment – Celtic Assistant Impressed With Facilities

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic assistant manager John Kennedy has laid out the benefits of the Hoops holding a winter training camp in Dubai and is delighted with the quality of facilities offered in the country.



The Scottish Premiership champions had a disappointing end to 2019 as they were handed a 2-1 defeat by arch-rivals Rangers at Celtic Park, which was also their first loss to the Gers at home in nine years.













To regroup after suffering defeat to Steven Gerrard's men and prepare for the second half of the season, Celtic arrived in Dubai at the weekend.



Laying out the benefits of holding a camp in Dubai, Celtic assistant manager Kennedy stressed the weather in the country is much better for training than in Scotland at the moment.





Apart from being glad about the change in environment, the 36-year-old also expressed his delight at the training facilities Celtic have access to in Dubai as they prepare for the second part of the campaign.







"It is good to change the environment, change the scenery", Kennedy told Celtic TV.



"Just takes you away from Glasgow. Obviously, the weather back there, as well, doesn't help this time of the year in terms of getting good coaching time and staying on the pitch.





"So, Dubai gives us the perfect environment. Great training facility – hotel as well – which just gives us the top standard in terms of what we want to do.



"It gives a great chance to do some work on the training pitch, which is very important this time of the year in terms of approaching the second half of the season."



Celtic will return to action after the winter break by facing Partick Thistle in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup on 18th January.

