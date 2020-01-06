Everton And Toffees Star On Same Page Over New Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are on the same page over a new contract to keep the striker at Goodison Park, according to The Athletic.



The 22-year-old has two goals in his last three league games for Everton and is shining under the tutelage of new manager Carlo Ancelotti.













He has been the main man up front for Everton this season and has netted eight goals in 19 Premier League appearances in the current campaign.



The Toffees have big hopes from him and have been linked with locking him down on a new contract.





No deal has been agreed yet but his representatives and Everton are amenable to him signing on a new long-term contract.







The club are prepared to offer him a new contract, which would vastly improve his earnings and his agents are also prepared to get an agreement done.



Everton signed Calvert-Lewin from Sheffield United in 2016 and he signed a contract until 2023 with the club in December 2017.





But the club are ready to reward him for his performances and his new status in the squad with another new deal.

