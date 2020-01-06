XRegister
26 October 2019

06/01/2020 - 18:58 GMT

Helder Costa On Bench – Leeds United Team vs Arsenal Confirmed

 




Fixture: Arsenal vs Leeds United
Competition: FA Cup
Kick-off: 19:56 (UK time)

Leeds United have officially revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Premier League giants Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in an FA Cup third round tie this evening. 

The Yorkshire giants are focusing on winning promotion from the Championship this season, but putting the Gunners out of the FA Cup would still be a big feather in their cap.
 

 



Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa will also be keen to use tonight's cup tie as a benchmark to measure how far his side are off a top Premier League outfit.


Bielsa picks second choice goalkeeper Illhan Meslier for the game, while in defence Gaetano Berardi, Luke Ayling and Ben White play. Barry Douglas is also selected, while Robbie Gotts is handed a debut.
 


In midfield, Bielsa selects Matuesz Klich, while Kalvin Phillips also plays. Jack Harrison and Ezgjan Alioski will look to support Patrick Bamford.



If the veteran Argentine head coach needs to shake things up during the game then he can look to his bench, where options include Helder Costa and Stuart Dallas.
 


Leeds United Team vs Arsenal

Meslier, Berardi, Ayling, White, Douglas, Gotts, Klich, Phillips, Harrison, Alioski, Bamford

Substitutes: Casilla, Cooper, Dallas, Casey, Davies, Stevens, Costa
 