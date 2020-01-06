Juventus Not Plotting Move For Tottenham Hotspur Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen is not in Juventus' transfer plans despite the Danish international being linked with a move to the Italian champions.



Eriksen, who joined Premier League club Tottenham in 2013 from Ajax, is in the final year of his contract with the club and is yet to sign a new contract.













With less than six months left on the 27-year-old's contract, he has been linked with moves away from Spurs this month or in the summer transfer window.



The Tottenham playmaker has attracted interest from Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid, while Serie A sides Inter and Juventus have also been linked.





However, Eriksen is not in the Old Lady's transfer plans, according to Rai Sport journalist Ciro Venerato, speaking on TV show La Domenica Sportiva.







It is also claimed that Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri, who has also been linked with the Italian giants, is not in their plans as well.



Juventus do though remain attentive to Paul Pogba's situation at Manchester United.





With a host of clubs having set their eyes on Eriksen, it remains to be seen where the Danish international's next destination will be.

