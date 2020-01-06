Leeds United Made My Players Learn and Suffer – Mikel Arteta

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits Leeds United made his side suffer in their FA Cup clash at the Emirates Stadium on Monday evening, which saw the Gunners edge the Whites 1-0.



Leeds stunned Arsenal in the opening 45 minutes as a much-changed side dominated the Gunners, but failed to take the chances they created, continuing a similar story from their displays in the Championship.













Arsenal stepped up their performance in the second half, with Arteta insisting his men changed their attitude and organisation at half time.



Reiss Nelson made the breakthrough for Arsenal in the 55th minute and the Gunners saw out the game to book their spot in the fourth round and knock Leeds out.





For Arteta, Arsenal showed a different face in both halves and were made to suffer and learn by Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds.







"Now I'm really pleased but we saw two different teams – one in the first 30 minutes, and another after that", Arteta told the BBC.



"I tried to tell them exactly what they were going to face and after 32 minutes we had won one duel, I think.





"We changed our attitude, desire and organisation at half-time and then we were completely different.



"Sometimes they have to experience themselves how tough and how hard it is going to be.



"I watched a lot of Leeds games and they battered every team every three days.



"It was good for my players to learn and to suffer on the pitch", Arteta added.



Leeds will hope to be visiting the Emirates Stadium again next season in the Premier League.



