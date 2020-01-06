Liverpool With Three Options On Georginio Wijnaldum, Summer Departure Included

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool have three options on the table with Georginio Wijnaldum, with a new contract, a free transfer exit and a summer sale all possible.



The Dutch midfielder has been an important part of the club’s progress in recent years, but is out of contract in 18 months’ time.













Liverpool have tied up Jurgen Klopp’s most important players on new long-term deals, but Wijnaldum has not been offered fresh terms yet.



The 29-year-old is out of contract at the end of next season and both parties are believed to be comfortable with his situation at Anfield.





And according to The Athletic, if a suitable offer is made for Wijnaldum in the summer then it is possible he could go.







The Dutchman has been at Anfield since 2016 and has been attracting interest from several teams in Spain and Italy.



Liverpool are comfortable with the prospect of seeing him leave in the summer for a big fee and are even prepared to let him run down his contract and leave on a free transfer at the end of next season.





For the moment, they do not want to lose him and would prefer to earn a fee from his departure in the summer, while a new contract has also not been ruled out.

