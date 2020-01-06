Loan Club Coach Backs Rangers Talent To Become Senior Gers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Queen of the South goalkeeping coach Ross Ballantyne has backed Robby McCrorie to become the next Rangers academy goalkeeper to shine at Ibrox.



The 21-year-old has been putting in impressive performances on loan at Queen of the South this season and has been tipped for bigger things with Rangers.













Allan McGregor recently signed a new contract with Rangers, but McCrorie will be hoping to be his eventual successor between the sticks at Ibrox.



Ballantyne believes McCrorie’s next career move could be the making of him, but he is confident that he will be the next Rangers academy goalkeeper who will go on to be their number one.





“His next move is going to be crucial”, he told The Athletic.







“If you look at Rangers’ recent history, they’ve only promoted one goalkeeper from the club’s academy in the last 30 years. Colin Scott played a few, Mark Brown played one or two, but McGregor has been the only proper one.



“I think Robby will be the next.”





He believes the goalkeeper’s maturity is one of his biggest assets as it helps him to recover from mistakes, which anyone can make on the pitch.



Ballantyne also pointed to the fact that the Queen of the South fans have taken to McCrorie, which is crucial for any youngster joining a club on loan.



“He’s very mature for his age. So many goalkeepers are difficult to lift after a mistake or think they’re the best in the world after a great game.



“The fans have taken to him, which is a big thing when you go on loan.



“Fans aren’t stupid. They know they’ve got someone very good here and they’re going to enjoy him while they’ve got him.”

