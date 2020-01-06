Marcelo Bielsa Answers On If Leeds United Ready For Premier League

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa believes he cannot judge whether his side are ready for the Premier League despite a superb first half display at the Emirates Stadium on Monday night.



Bielsa's side dominated Arsenal in the opening 45 minutes of their FA Cup tie, but could not take the chances they created and were stung by a Gunners goal in the second half to lose 1-0, the hosts picking up their performance level.













Nevertheless, there were encouraging signs for Leeds as they gave the Premier League giants an uncomfortable evening and they will hope to do the same in a top flight fixture next term.



Bielsa though is unwilling to draw the conclusion that his side are ready for the Premier League based on the game and was quick to recall how Manchester United thrashed his team in pre-season.





"It's [whether Leeds are ready for the Premier League] not one I can answer, it's something we don’t know will happen", Bielsa told his post-match press conference.







"We lost 4-0 to Manchester United.



"I also don’t think we can take conclusions from this match for the future", he added.





Leeds sit top of the Championship and are favourites to win promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season, though they were dominant last term too before falling away at the business end of the campaign.

