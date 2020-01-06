XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



06/01/2020 - 18:59 GMT

Mesut Ozil Starts – Arsenal Team vs Leeds United Confirmed

 




Fixture: Arsenal vs Leeds United
Competition: FA Cup
Kick-off: 19:56 (UK time)

Arsenal have revealed their team and substitutes to welcome Leeds United to the Emirates Stadium for an FA Cup third round tie this evening.  

The Gunners beat Manchester United 2-0 on New Year's Day to boost confidence around the Mikel Arteta era and will be keen to maintain momentum by booking a spot in the fourth round draw. 
 

 



Arsenal are without defender Calum Chambers, who will miss at least six months due to a cruciate ligament injury.

The Gunners last met Leeds, also in the FA Cup, in 2012 and ran out 1-0 winners at the Emirates Stadium, while Leeds have not beaten Arsenal in north London since a 3-2 victory in 2003.
 


For this evening's tie, Arteta picks Emiliano Martinez in goal, while a back three of Sokratis, David Luiz and Rob Holding is selected. Reiss Nelson and Sead Kolasinac offer width, while Matteo Guendouzi and Granit Xhaka play. Mesut Ozil will look to supply Nicolas Pepe and Alexandre Lacazette.



Arteta has options on his bench if he wants to make changes, including Dani Ceballos and Gabriel Martinelli.
 


Arsenal Team vs Leeds United

Martinez; Luiz, Sokratis, Holding; Nelson, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Kolasinac; Ozil, Pepe; Lacazette

Substitutes: Leno, Mavropanos, Ceballos, Willock, Saka, Martinelli, John-Jules
 