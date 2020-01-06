No Approach From West Ham For Stoke City Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland has been on West Ham United’s radar, but the club have not made an official approach to sign him in the winter window, according to The Athletic.



West Ham are in the market for a goalkeeper in this month's window, with the club paying dearly for Lukasz Fabianski’s injury this season.













The club have been looking at a number of options in recent months and are believed to be close to bringing in a new goalkeeper in the coming days.



It has been claimed that the Hammers are expected to seal the return of Darren Randolph from Middlesbrough this month for a fee in the region of £4m.





West Ham did look closely at shot-stopper Butland, but have not made an official approach to Stoke for his services.







They would have had to pay a fee in the region of £20m to push Stoke into selling the England international in the middle of the season.



Butland is a highly-regarded goalkeeper, but has struggled for form in the Championship this season.





He was dropped from the England squad in August and the 26-year-old is desperate to get back to playing in the top flight again.



But West Ham seem to have turned towards Randolph, who spent two years at the club before he left in 2017.

