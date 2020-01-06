Serie A Star On Manchester City’s Radar

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter defender Milan Skriniar is one of the players Manchester City are considering signing as they step up their efforts to bring in a new centre-back.



Pep Guardiola has indicated that the club are unlikely to make any major investments in their squad in January, but if they move this month, they will look to bring in a defender.













Manchester City are actively looking at centre-backs as the club have felt the pain of not having Vincent Kompany in their squad this season.



The Premier League champions have already compiled a shortlist of players and are keeping close tabs on a number of options across Europe.





And according to The Athletic, Skriniar is one of the centre-backs the club particularly admire and are interested in taking to the Etihad.







The 24-year-old is one of the stars of Antonio Conte’s Inter team and signed a new contract with the club last year.



Manchester City would likely be forced to break their record transfer fee of £62.8m to sign the Slovakia international from Inter.





Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykola Matviyenko is also one of the defenders the club are tracking and he only has a year-and-a-half left on his contract, which makes him a more affordable option.

