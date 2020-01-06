XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



06/01/2020 - 10:45 GMT

Serie A Star On Manchester City’s Radar

 




Inter defender Milan Skriniar is one of the players Manchester City are considering signing as they step up their efforts to bring in a new centre-back.

Pep Guardiola has indicated that the club are unlikely to make any major investments in their squad in January, but if they move this month, they will look to bring in a defender.  


 



Manchester City are actively looking at centre-backs as the club have felt the pain of not having Vincent Kompany in their squad this season.

The Premier League champions have already compiled a shortlist of players and are keeping close tabs on a number of options across Europe.
 


And according to The Athletic, Skriniar is one of the centre-backs the club particularly admire and are interested in taking to the Etihad.



The 24-year-old is one of the stars of Antonio Conte’s Inter team and signed a new contract with the club last year.

Manchester City would likely be forced to break their record transfer fee of £62.8m to sign the Slovakia international from Inter.
 


Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykola Matviyenko is also one of the defenders the club are tracking and he only has a year-and-a-half left on his contract, which makes him a more affordable option.   
 