Small Details Count – Rangers Youngster Feeling Benefits of Loan

Rangers loanee Robby McCrorie believes his hard work and attention to detail will stand him in good stead in the future.



The 21-year-old goalkeeper joined Scottish Championship side Queen of the South on loan from Rangers for the season last summer.













The young shot-stopper has been their number one this season and is confident that he has been taking giant strides towards his eventual goal of becoming the Rangers number one.



McCrorie also trains with Rangers on Mondays and does his recovery work at the club as well, which helps him to keep in touch with the club’s goalkeeping coach Colin Stewart.





He admits that it helps to be in constant touch with the Rangers coaching staff as he can then take care of small details of his game, which are important.







He is also enjoying the pressure of being the first choice at Queen of the South and is confident that it will help him moving forward in his career.



The goalkeeper told The Athletic: “I speak to Colin a lot.





“If you want to be a top, all-round goalie, it’s about looking for the small details. I feel the bigger stuff just comes anyway.



“It’s not often you see young goalkeepers at big clubs with a lot of expectation, so it’s important to focus on myself at Queens.



“I like to think of myself as one of the hardest working players, so I hope that will stand me in good stead.”



The 21-year-old is yet to make his senior debut for Rangers thus far.

