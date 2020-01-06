Steven Gerrard Has Had Massive Influence – Liverpool Legend On Reds Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson believes current Rangers boss and former Reds Under-18s manager Steven Gerrard has had a huge influence on Curtis Jones.



The European champions extended their unbeaten run against derby rivals Everton to 21 by handing them a 1-0 defeat in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday, with Jones scoring the winner.













Anfield great Lawrenson is an admirer of the confidence with which the 18-year-old plays and believes Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be now thinking of making the teenager a regular in his matchday squads.



The 62-year-old also stressed that former captain Gerrard has had a huge influence on the midfielder during the now Rangers boss' time as the manager of the Reds Under-18s.





Lawrenson went on to assert that Jones paving his own pathway at Liverpool is great news for the Premier League table-toppers.







"He's got an edge about him, hasn't he?" Lawrenson said on LFC TV after the derby win.



"Just the way he is. I would say he is cocky, but he is just a little bit like 'look at me, I can play'.





"Stevie G has had a massive influence, I think, on him hasn't he, in the youth teams before he obviously left for Rangers and stuff.



"And I think he has dug him out a few times, didn't he?



"[Jason McAteer] was telling me that he wasn't quite achieving what he should because of the ability that he has got.



"Well, at the moment, on today's performance, it looked like the penny might have dropped.



"And if you are the manager you are thinking – 'crikey, might put him on the bench when they are all fit, chuck the young one in'.



"So, it's great, just fabulous for the football club."



Having scored his first goal for Liverpool, Jones will be now looking to kick on and clock further first team playing time this season.

